Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 12: Photos, videos
MADISON -- Check out some of the sights and sounds from Wisconsin's 12th fall camp practice, the sixth open to the media.
#Badgers QBs working through drills pic.twitter.com/nkE86wFCoo— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019
#Badgers working through tackling period while Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis rep through foot work drills pic.twitter.com/dvas1ih1y5— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019
#Badgers DL getting after it during indy work pic.twitter.com/LPvmpfWPmN— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019
#Badgers RB Bradrick Shaw catching balls from a jugs machine. pic.twitter.com/csWlUEHA7j— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019
Before cameras had to stop rolling, #Badgers, uh, running pic.twitter.com/D29X68UrMO— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019