The Word: In-state standout Tre Poteat has Tennessee atop his list of potential schools, but the Badgers are still fighting hard in his recruitment. The four-star prospect will visit both programs officially, with Iowa State and Michigan also in the mix.

Schools to watch: Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 6

Official visit: June 14

The word: Four-star cornerback Mason Alexander visited Wisconsin in October and is slated to return the weekend June 14 for an official. The Badgers recently received a FutureCast prediction from Midwest Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith, but UW is set to host a handful of top corners over the next two weekends.

"They're just all around, well-cultured team," Alexander told Rivals.com. "When I went there (Wisconsin) for the game day, just the energy was there not only just in the stadium, but in the locker room. A couple hours before the game, you can see fans just waiting, standing outside. If I went there, they would develop me not only as a football player, but as a man getting ready for life and they have a great academic program."