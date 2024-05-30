Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2025 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 16: Cornerback Tre Poteat
Schools to watch: Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 16
Official visit: May 31
The Word: In-state standout Tre Poteat has Tennessee atop his list of potential schools, but the Badgers are still fighting hard in his recruitment. The four-star prospect will visit both programs officially, with Iowa State and Michigan also in the mix.
No. 15: Cornerback Mason Alexander
Schools to watch: Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 6
Official visit: June 14
The word: Four-star cornerback Mason Alexander visited Wisconsin in October and is slated to return the weekend June 14 for an official. The Badgers recently received a FutureCast prediction from Midwest Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith, but UW is set to host a handful of top corners over the next two weekends.
"They're just all around, well-cultured team," Alexander told Rivals.com. "When I went there (Wisconsin) for the game day, just the energy was there not only just in the stadium, but in the locker room. A couple hours before the game, you can see fans just waiting, standing outside. If I went there, they would develop me not only as a football player, but as a man getting ready for life and they have a great academic program."
No. 14: Tailback Byron Louis
