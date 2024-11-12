Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard on upcoming matchup with Arizona

MADISON - Head coach Greg Gard addressed the media ahead of Wisconsin's showdown with Arizona.
MADISON - Head coach Greg Gard addressed the media ahead of Wisconsin's showdown with Arizona.
A loaded weekend of college football and news leading up to signing day means a loaded Recruiting Rumor Mill is here.
Wisconsin used a 24-0 run in the first half and its hard-nosed defense to improve to 3-0 on the season.
MADISON - Coaches and select players met with the media to discuss Wisconsin's win over Appalachian State.
Wisconsin dominates the low post to close out the opening week of the season 3-0.
How to watch, projected starters, and what you need to know for Wisconsin's matchup against Appalachian State
A loaded weekend of college football and news leading up to signing day means a loaded Recruiting Rumor Mill is here.
Wisconsin used a 24-0 run in the first half and its hard-nosed defense to improve to 3-0 on the season.
MADISON - Coaches and select players met with the media to discuss Wisconsin's win over Appalachian State.