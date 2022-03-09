Three-star CB Cole Shivers impressed by Wisconsin's tradition on defense
The trip from Arizona to Wisconsin (and Northwestern) this past weekend paid off for Cole Shivers, who returned home to Scottsdale with an offer in hand from the Badgers.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback said Wisconsin's recent tradition on the defensive side of the ball caught his attention during UW's junior day on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news