Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 wide receivers

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off the board.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few weeks and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
QUICK WIDE RECEIVER BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin will see a good amount of turnover at the top of the depth chart with Vinny Anthony, Jayden Ballard and Dekel Crowdus all entering their final year of eligibility. Youngsters such as Kyan Berry-Johnson and Eugene Hilton Jr. have promising futures, but the Badgers need to improve on adding high school talent and developing those prospects. Over the last three cycles, the staff has turned to the portal at receiver more than it would have likely preferred.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has a commitment from Tayshon Bardo and is in the mix with a number of other intriguing athletes from across the Midwest and in SEC territory.
COMMITTED WIDE RECEIVER PROSPECTS
Wisconsin offered Tayshon Bardo in late October and hosted the three-star prospect for the first time in November for a game-day visit. In March, the Indiana native returned to campus for a junior day with the Badgers and committed soon after.
Bardo choose UW over offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State and South Florida - three schools he planned to take officials to - as well as Vanderbilt, Illinois, Indiana and Louisville, among others. An official with the Badgers is scheduled for the weekend of May 30.