Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 running backs

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's running back room was thin in numbers this spring but likely featured five players who can handle reps this fall. Veteran Jackson Acker, listed as a tight end, is also a capable option. Second-year back Dilin Jones is the projected starter, but he'll be pushed by Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli. Gideon Ituka and Grover Bortolotti are key depth pieces for the room and will likely have to play a role as the Badgers navigate a challenging schedule.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has known official visits set with four tailbacks next month. Taking two scholarship players at the position is certainly on the table after not signing one in 2025.