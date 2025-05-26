Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 linebackers

Who are the top defensive linemen Wisconsin is targeting in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
Breaking down superlatives on the Badgers offense including most dangerous, most improved and biggest weakness.
Who are the top offensive linemen Wisconsin is targeting in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
Who are the top wide receivers on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
Who are the top tight ends Wisconsin is targeting in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
Who are the top defensive linemen Wisconsin is targeting in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
Breaking down superlatives on the Badgers offense including most dangerous, most improved and biggest weakness.
Who are the top offensive linemen Wisconsin is targeting in the 2026 class? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.