Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 cornerbacks

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off the board. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few weeks and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | EDGE | LBs |

QUICK CORNERBACK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms committed to Wisconsin in April.

COMMITTED CORNERBACK PROSPECTS

Carsen Eloms visited Wisconsin for a game-day trip last fall and returned to campus in April for spring practice. Commit No. 4 in the junior cycle, Eloms chose the Badgers over Michigan State, Purdue and Vanderbilt, the three other schools he was scheduled to take officials to in June. He is currently ranked as the No. 11 prospect in Indiana's 2026 in-state class. From Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith: "Eloms (5-11, 180) is listed as a cornerback but because of his versatility I could see him lining up all over the secondary for the Badgers. He’s well-built and uses his strength to routinely come up and make tackles. His willingness to throw his body around will make him a positive in run support. Eloms has good instincts and sees the field well, too, which is why he could also give the Badgers some snaps at safety if needed. This is a good win for the Badgers with a player that seemed destined to end up in the Big Ten."

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE