Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 defensive linemen

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off the board.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few weeks and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK DEFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin achieved its goal of getting bigger up front this offseason, but a good chunk of those linemen are headed into their final season of eligibility. With that, it will be important for the staff to load up at the position through high school recruiting for the second cycle in a row.
Right now, position coach E.J. Whitlow has just three linemen set to take officials in June. That's likely too thin, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that number grow over the next handful of weeks.