Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 24, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 defensive linemen
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off the board.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few weeks and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK DEFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin achieved its goal of getting bigger up front this offseason, but a good chunk of those linemen are headed into their final season of eligibility. With that, it will be important for the staff to load up at the position through high school recruiting for the second cycle in a row.

Right now, position coach E.J. Whitlow has just three linemen set to take officials in June. That's likely too thin, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that number grow over the next handful of weeks.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2026 Fall Roster
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
Player YearPlayerYear

Charles Perkins

Fifth year

Dillan Johnson

Third year

Jamel Howard

Fourth year

Xavier Ukponu

Second year

*Nolan Vils

Fourth year

Torin Pettaway

Second year

*Will McDonald

Fourth year

Drayden Pavey

Second year

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In