 Wisconsin has been selective with its offers to safeties so far in the 2024 class
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-18 14:05:35 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | EDGE | LB |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Junior safety Vaboue Toure is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
This spring, Wisconsin started the process of replacing veteran safeties Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson. During camp, John Torchio, who started in Wilder's place against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, opened with the No. 1 defense. He was paired with Travian Blaylock until the fifth-year senior went down with a leg injury that will cost him all the of the 2022 season.

When fall camps begins in a few days, second-year standout Hunter Wohler is expected to open as a starter. But he'll be pushed by Kamo'i Latu, a transfer from Utah who arrived on campus this summer. The group behind those three is fairly thin, with Preston Zachman, Owen Arnett, Bryce Carey and 2022 signee Austin Brown expected to be in the mix for reps.

In the 2023 class, the Badgers have a commitment from Justin Taylor but are still looking for another scholarship player at the position. In the 2024 cycle, coordinator Jim Leonhard has been selective with offers thus far.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2023 Roster
Player  Eligibility Stars

*Bryce Carey

Fifth year

Preston Zachman

Fourth year

Kamo'i Latu

Fourth year

Hunter Wohler

Third year

*Owen Arnett

Third year

Austin Brown

Second year

*Charlie Jarvis

Second year

*Deven Magli

Second year

*Jackson Trudgeon

Second year

Justin Taylor

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

With offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M, among many others, Jaydan Hardy likely falls in the long-shot category. Wisconsin extended a scholarship in December to the No. 6 safety in the country.

