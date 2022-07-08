 Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-08 13:40:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 quarterbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Mabrey Mettauer picked up an offer from Wisconsin this spring.
Mabrey Mettauer picked up an offer from Wisconsin this spring. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin has just four scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster heading into fall camp. Looking at the room, Graham Mertz, a two-year starter for the Badgers, is atop the depth chart, with Chase Wolf and Deacon Hill next in line. Freshman Myles Burkett enrolled early and took part in spring ball.

Wisconsin still has work to do at the quarterback position in the 2023 class. But looking one cycle down the road, first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, with the help of staff member Keller Chryst, has already identified a handful of targets. It will be interesting to see who Wisconsin can get on campus for a game-day visit this fall in what will be Engram's first full recruiting class with the Badgers. Can he hit big on a highly-rated target, or will UW still be searching for a signal caller at this point in time next summer?

Wisconsin Quarterbacks on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Graham Mertz

Fifth year

Deacon Hill

Third year

Myles Burkett

Second year

*Marshall Howe

Second year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}