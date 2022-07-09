Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Outside of sophomore sensation Braelon Allen, Wisconsin's running back room has plenty of question marks heading into the fall. Will Isaac Guerendo (leg) and Chez Mellusi (knee) be healthy enough to compete during camp? Will Julius Davis continue to trend in the right direction? Who will take over at fullback for John Chenal? What adjustments, if any, will first-year position coach Al Johnson make in 2022?
There's far more clarity on the recruiting front, where Wisconsin has already locked up Jaquez Keyes and Nate White in the 2023 class. And in the rising junior cycle, the Badgers are in a good spot with a handful of talented backs, a list that includes a four-star standout from within the state.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Corey Smith, a four-star in-state back from Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 18 tailback in the country has visited UW a handful of times, most recently in June.
"It went really well,” Smith told Rivals.com. “I liked the environment, and I liked the brotherhood of everyone. I talked to their running backs coach, he said he likes my game and how patient I am in the hole."
Smith also lists offers from Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee, among others.
