Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state tailback Corey Smith is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
In-state tailback Corey Smith is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Outside of sophomore sensation Braelon Allen, Wisconsin's running back room has plenty of question marks heading into the fall. Will Isaac Guerendo (leg) and Chez Mellusi (knee) be healthy enough to compete during camp? Will Julius Davis continue to trend in the right direction? Who will take over at fullback for John Chenal? What adjustments, if any, will first-year position coach Al Johnson make in 2022?

There's far more clarity on the recruiting front, where Wisconsin has already locked up Jaquez Keyes and Nate White in the 2023 class. And in the rising junior cycle, the Badgers are in a good spot with a handful of talented backs, a list that includes a four-star standout from within the state.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  High School Star Ranking 

Chez Mellusi

Fifth year

Julius Davis

Fifth year

Braelon Allen

Third year

Jackson Acker

Third year

*Grover Bortolotti

Third year

+Cade Yacamelli

Second year

Jaquez Keyes

First year

Nate White

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / +Could also play wide receiver or safety
Wisconsin Fullbacks on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Names Eligibility  High School Star Ranking 

Riley Nowakowski

Fourth year

Garrison Solliday

Third year

Zach Gloudeman

Second year

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Corey Smith, a four-star in-state back from Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 18 tailback in the country has visited UW a handful of times, most recently in June.

"It went really well,” Smith told Rivals.com. “I liked the environment, and I liked the brotherhood of everyone. I talked to their running backs coach, he said he likes my game and how patient I am in the hole."

Smith also lists offers from Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee, among others.

