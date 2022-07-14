Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 defensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
With Keeanu Benton, an all-Big Ten second-team pick in 2021, and end Isaiah Mullens anchoring the line this fall, Ross Kolodziej's group should be a position of strength, especially if Rodas Johnson and James Thompson continue to trend in the right direction. One area of concern, however, is the lack of depth on the inside behind Benton, where the Badgers will look towards Gio Paez and Ben Barten to step up during camp.
On the recruiting front, Kolodziej helped secure commitments from tackles Roderick Pierce and Jamel Howard in the 2023 class. In the following cycle, the Badgers are involved with a handful of national targets on the defensive line.
OFFERED TARGETS
Wisconsin has consistently been mentioned in David Stone's recruitment due to his connection to the state. His uncle, Marcus Landry, played on UW's basketball team under Bo Ryan.
"I have a baby picture of me in some Wisconsin gear," Stone said. "I have an uncle that played basketball at Wisconsin, and I have an aunt that played at Marquette. So just growing up around that Wisconsin area, it feels like a second-home to me."
The No. 2 tackle in the country also lists scholarships from Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.
