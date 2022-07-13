 In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-13 09:31:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 offensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Offensive line expectations are high heading into the fall with Bob Bostad overseeing the unit. Joe Tippmann, Tyler Beach and Jack Nelson are returning starters for the Badgers, though the latter two are switching to left guard and left tackle, respectively. Versatile third-year lineman Tanor Bortolini is also back and expected to be one the top five this fall. Michael Furtney is slotted at right guard with Logan Brown next to him, but the battle for right tackle should be wide open, with Bortolini and Riley Mahlman also options at that spot.

In the 2023 class, Wisconsin has already locked up projected guards Chris Terek and James Durand. Moving forward, Bostad is still looking for a tackle to fill out the class with Joe Crocker atop the wish list. The four-star prospect, however, is expected to pick Mississippi State on July 18. Looking at the junior cycle, the Badgers have offered six projected linemen, a list that includes a three-star prospect from inside the state.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Projected Tackles Year Projected Interior  Year 

Logan Brown

Fifth year

Joe Tippmann

Fifth year

Jack Nelson

Fourth year

+Tanor Bortolini

Fourth year

Riley Mahlman

Third year

Dylan Barrett

Fourth year

Nolan Rucci

Third year

Trey Wedig

Fourth year

Joe Brunner

Second year

*Kerry Kodanko

Fourth year

Barrett Nelson

Second year

*Sean Timmis

Fourth year

*John Clifford

Second year

JP Benzschawel

Third year

*Drew Evans

Second year

Chris Terek

First year

James Durand

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / + Could also play tackle.

OFFERED PROSPECTS

In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a high-priority target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. The standout from Catholic Memorial picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit in March and returned to campus for another unofficial in June.

"The fans really stood out to me," Harbour told BadgerBlitz.com this fall. "No matter how Wisconsin is doing it seems like their fans will always be there to support them. It was great to see the environment at the stadium and then the fans rush the field after.

"Wisconsin is definitely one of my top choices because I've followed them since I was like six years old. I've looked at a lot of colleges and I think Wisconsin is one of the best out there."

Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Ohio State, among others, have also offered Harbour.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}