Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 offensive linemen

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Offensive line expectations are high heading into the fall with Bob Bostad overseeing the unit. Joe Tippmann, Tyler Beach and Jack Nelson are returning starters for the Badgers, though the latter two are switching to left guard and left tackle, respectively. Versatile third-year lineman Tanor Bortolini is also back and expected to be one the top five this fall. Michael Furtney is slotted at right guard with Logan Brown next to him, but the battle for right tackle should be wide open, with Bortolini and Riley Mahlman also options at that spot. In the 2023 class, Wisconsin has already locked up projected guards Chris Terek and James Durand. Moving forward, Bostad is still looking for a tackle to fill out the class with Joe Crocker atop the wish list. The four-star prospect, however, is expected to pick Mississippi State on July 18. Looking at the junior cycle, the Badgers have offered six projected linemen, a list that includes a three-star prospect from inside the state.

OFFERED PROSPECTS