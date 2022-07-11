Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 wide receivers

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wide receiver Luke Williams is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Third-year receiver Chimere Dike is projected to be atop the depth chart this fall. Reps beyond him, however, appear to be open, with Skyler Bell, Markus Allen, Keontez Lewis, Dean Engram and Stephan Bracey all battling for time. The group is largely unproven, but it has the potential to be the deepest and most talented during Paul Chryst's time as head coach. On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from Trench Kekahuna and Collin Dixon in the 2023 class. In the following cycle, position coach Alvis Whitted has been very active with offers out to no less than 11 receivers in the rising junior cycle.

OFFERED PROSPECTS