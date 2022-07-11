 Wide receiver Luke Williams is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-11 10:00:00 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 wide receivers

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wide receiver Luke Williams is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Third-year receiver Chimere Dike is projected to be atop the depth chart this fall. Reps beyond him, however, appear to be open, with Skyler Bell, Markus Allen, Keontez Lewis, Dean Engram and Stephan Bracey all battling for time. The group is largely unproven, but it has the potential to be the deepest and most talented during Paul Chryst's time as head coach.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from Trench Kekahuna and Collin Dixon in the 2023 class. In the following cycle, position coach Alvis Whitted has been very active with offers out to no less than 11 receivers in the rising junior cycle.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2023 Fall Roster
Player Year Player  Year

Stephan Bracey

Fifth year

Chris Brooks Jr.

Second year

Dean Engram

Fifth year

Tommy McIntosh

Second year

Chimere Dike

Fourth year

Vinny Anthony

Second year

*Haakon Anderson

Fourth year

*Cole Toennies

Second year

Keontez Lewis

Third year

*Grady O'Neill

Second year

Skyler Bell

Third year

*Cam Fane

Second year

Markus Allen

Third year

Collin Dixon

First year

*Alex Moeller

Third year

Trech Kekahuna

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

Wisconsin has never signed a player rated as high as Ryan Wingo. But the Badgers could be in play for the five-star prospect after they signed his former teammate, Chris Brooks Jr., in the 2022 class.

"At 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds Wingo has straight-line speed that you rarely see from a young receiver recruit who also possesses his size. He has the ability to stretch the field, has a large catch radius and is a match-up nightmare in 1-on-1 coverage situations. While Wingo is an impressive player right now, he is still growing and adjusting to his frame, and that may be the most exciting thing about him as his best football is still in front of him."

-Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove

{{ article.author_name }}