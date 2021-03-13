Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen. RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

First-year position coach Ross Kolodziej has a big task in front of him this spring as he looks to replace Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk, multi-year starters at defensive end. Upperclassmen Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens will likely be penciled in as starters for spring camp, but reps in the two-deep will be wide open behind them. From the 2020 class, Cade McDonald (19) and James Thompson (1) each saw reps last fall; Boyd Dietzen, Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez all have an important camp ahead of them. On the inside, Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams are both back in 2021. But after not taking a tackle in the last two recruiting classes, the position will be very important in the junior cycle.

CLASS OF 2022 DL NEEDS: 3/4 | CLASS OF 2022 DL COMMITS: 0