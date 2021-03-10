Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin received a big boost this offseason when multi-year starter Jake Ferguson announced he would return for one more season in Madison. The fifth-year senior is expected to have a small workload this spring, which should allow for Hayden Rucci, Jack Eschenbach, Clay Cundiff, Jaylan Franklin, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich to get some much-needed reps during camp. From the 2021 class, Jack Pugh enrolled early and is already on campus. And in the 2022 cycle, position coach Mickey Turner has a handful of intriguing prospects on his radar.
|Player
|Eligibility/Year
|High school star ranking
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
First year
CLASS OF 2022 TE NEEDS: 2 | CLASS OF 2022 TE COMMITS: 0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news