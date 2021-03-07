 Taking one scholarship running back in the 2022 cycle appears likely
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star all-purpose back Xavier Brown picked up an offer from Wisconsin in February.
Three running backs are on their way into Wisconsin's program this summer: 2021 signees Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts and Jackson Acker. Three others exited this offseason, as Garrett Groshek and Mason Stokke both turned down a free year of eligibility in order to prepare for the NFL, while Nakia Watson still remains in the NCAA transfer portal.

Heading into the spring, Jalen Berger is expected to be atop the depth chart, followed by Isaac Guerendo, Brady Schipper and/or Julius Davis. At fullback, John Chenal steps into the lead role, followed by Quan Easterling. So far in the 2022 class, the Badgers have extended a number of offers to potential tailbacks, but will the staff take a scholarship player at the position? We take a look below.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player (RB) Year/Eligibility  Player (FB) Year/Eligibility 

Isaac Guerendo

Fourth year

John Chenal

Fourth year

*Brady Schipper

Fourth year

Quan Easterling

Third year

Julius Davis

Third year

Jalen Berger

Second year

Loyal Crawford

First year

Antwan Roberts

First year

Jackson Acker

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2022 RB NEEDS: 1 | CLASS OF 2022 RB COMMITS: 0

{{ article.author_name }}