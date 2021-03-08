 Position coach Alvis Whitted is looking to bring another strong WR class to Wisconsin
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 wide receivers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

RELATED: QBs | RBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin offered three-star wide receiver Matthew Golden in February.
Wisconsin offered three-star wide receiver Matthew Golden in February. (Sam Spiegelman)

With prolonged injuries to Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, wide receiver was arguably the biggest weakness on Wisconsin's roster during the 2020 season. Both players, along with with fellow senior Jack Dunn, have elected to come back for a final season in Madison, a big boost for quarterback Graham Mertz.

Spring camp should be interesting for Alvis Whitted. The second-year assistant coach has intriguing youngsters in Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler, as well as veterans in Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott, both of whom have yet to take the next step in their development. Incoming freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell will also be given the opportunity to play right away this fall. In the 2022 class, Whitted has already extended a handful of offers to nationally-ranked prospects across the country.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility/Year Player (continued) Eligibility/Year

Jack Dunn

Sixth year

*Cooper Nelson

Third year

Kendric Pryor

Sixth year

Isaac Smith

Second year

Danny Davis

Fifth year

Chimere Dike

Second year

A.J. Abbott

Fourth year

Devin Chandler

Second year

Taj Mustapha

Fourth year

*Haakon Anderson

Second year

*J. DiBendetto

Fourth year

Skyler Bell

First year

*Mike Gregorie

Fourth year

Markus Allen

First year

Stephan Bracey

Third year


*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2022 WR NEEDS: 2 | CLASS OF 2022 WR COMMITS: 0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}