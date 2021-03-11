 Could Wisconsin's 2022 OL class all come from inside the state?
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 offensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long-shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class.
Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin has recruited along the offensive line extremely well over the last three classes. With that, the Badgers are expected to have five former four-star tackles on campus this summer in Logan Brown, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel, in addition to five-star Nolan Rucci, UW's highest-rated signee in the 2021 cycle. Though Logan Brown is the front-runner, it will be interesting to see what player from that group takes over at left tackle for Cole Van Lanen, who is preparing for the NFL. On the interior, Kayden Lyles (center) and Logan Bruss (right guard) are back, but competition is expected at all three spots.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility /Year Player Eligibility/Year 

Aaron Vopal

Fifth year

Trey Wedig

Second year

Logan Bruss

Fifth year

Jack Nelson

Second year

Kayden Lyles

Fifth year

Dylan Barrett

Second year

Josh Seltzner

Fifth year

Ben Barten

Second year

Tyler Beach

Fifth year

Tanor Bortolini

Second year

*Blake Smithback

Fifth year

*Kerry Kodanko

Second year

Michael Furtney

Fourth year

*Sean Timmis

Second year

Cormac Sampson

Fourth year

Nolan Rucci

First year

Logan Brown

Third year

Riley Mahlman

First year

Joe Tippmann

Third year

JP Benzschawel

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2022 OL NEEDS: 2/3 | CLASS OF 2022 OL COMMITS: 0

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner grades out as the top player in the state and the No. 58 prospect in the 2022 class. A three-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Brunner visited UW a handful of times in the fall of 2019 but has talked about taking official visits before making a final decision.

“I think I’ll try and use all five [official visits] — get out there with my family and see if I’m comfortable with the school," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s helpful to use all five, so I’m going to try and take advantage of it.”

Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, among others, are also involved in Brunner's recruitment.

