Below is the third look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Twenty-four scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.

RELATED: FIVE RUNNING BACKS TO WATCH | FIVE TIGHT ENDS TO WATCH | FIVE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO WATCH | FIVE WIDE RECEIVERS TO WATCH | FIVE TO WATCH: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | FIVE LINEBACKERS TO WATCH | FIVE DEFENSIVE BACKS TO WATCH | SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |