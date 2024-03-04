Offers: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others

Upcoming visit: April 6

The Word: Wisconsin recently offered Rivals250 tailback John Forster, who is set to visit for the first time on April 6. The four-star talent from New Jersey already has officials scheduled to Rutgers and Syracuse. The Badgers are also expected to get one in June.

"The state's top running back this cycle, Forster looks to be the next big name tailback to come out of St. Joe's Regional. Right now he already has two official visits locked in, along with several spring visits coming up later this month. It's still pretty early for him but at the moment it seems like a three horse race between Rutgers, Syracuse and Wisconsin, with Tennessee as a sneaky dark horse candidate. Now things could change a lot after his spring unofficial visits."

