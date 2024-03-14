Five to watch this spring: Wisconsin linebacker targets in the 2025 class
Spring camp is set to begin at the end of the month, and a number of prospects are expected to be on campus for unofficial visits.
With Wisconsin currently holding nine commitments in the 2025 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five high-priority - and realistic - linebackers to watch this spring.
No. 1: Four-star OLB Jayden Woods
Top 13: Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin
Upcoming visit: May 31
With commitments already in from Brenden Anes and Samuel Lateju at outside linebacker, Jayden Woods sits atop Wisconsin's board heading into the spring. The Rivals250 prospect took junior day trips to Big Ten schools Purdue (Feb. 3) and Wisconsin (Feb. 4). The four-star edge prospect from Kansas will be back on each campus in late spring for two of his official visits.
"I have two officials set right now to Wisconsin and Purdue." Woods told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin is the last weekend in May and Purdue the weekend of June 14."
