Spring camp is set to begin at the end of the month, and a number of prospects are expected to be on campus for unofficial visits.

With Wisconsin currently holding nine commitments in the 2025 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five high-priority - and realistic - linebackers to watch this spring.

RELATED: FIVE RUNNING BACKS TO WATCH | FIVE TIGHT ENDS TO WATCH | FIVE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO WATCH | FIVE WIDE RECEIVERS TO WATCH | FIVE TO WATCH: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |