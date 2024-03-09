With Wisconsin currently holding eight commitments in the 2025 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five high-priority - and realistic - offensive linemen to watch this spring.

Spring camp is set to begin at the end of the month, and a number of prospects are expected to be on campus for unofficial visits.

Offers: Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among others

Most recent visit: June 16

With a commitment already in from tackle Michael Roeske, four-star Rowan Byrne, a projected guard, is at the top of A.J. Blazek's recruiting board on the offensive line. The No. 1 prospect in New York visited for the first time this past summer but a return for the Ohio State game this fall was canceled due to injury. Expect Byrne to visit UW this spring and again for an official visit in June.

"In terms of narrowing my list, it's coming pretty soon for me," Byrne told BadgerBlitz.com. "Definitely Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan will be there. I think people have known that for a while. I'll probably take official visits in the summer as well."