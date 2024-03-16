Five to watch this spring: Wisconsin defensive back targets in 2025 class
Spring camp is set to begin at the end of the month, and a number of prospects are expected to be on campus for unofficial visits.
With Wisconsin currently holding seven commitments in the 2025 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five high-priority - and realistic - defensive backs watch this spring.
RELATED: FIVE RUNNING BACKS TO WATCH | FIVE TIGHT ENDS TO WATCH | FIVE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO WATCH | FIVE WIDE RECEIVERS TO WATCH | FIVE TO WATCH: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | FIVE LINEBACKERS TO WATCH | SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |
No. 1: Four-star CB Tre Poteat
Offers: Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others
Most recent visit: Oct. 29
In-state standout Tre Poteat visited Wisconsin twice last spring and camped with the Badgers in June. The in-state cornerback returned for an unofficial visit on July 29 and was back for the Ohio State game. Keeping Poteat home would be a huge win for the Badgers in 2025, but he's being courted by some of the top schools in the country.
"I love them (Wisconsin)," Poteat said. "I love coach (Paul) Haynes and I like what they are doing over there. They are trying to get a feel for guys who want to be there, and guys they need to get, so it's nice to see that I'm a top priority for them."
Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan and Iowa State are likely official visit destinations for Poteat in June. From those four, the Volunteers may have the inside track heading into the spring.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news