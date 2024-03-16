Offers: Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others

Most recent visit: Oct. 29

In-state standout Tre Poteat visited Wisconsin twice last spring and camped with the Badgers in June. The in-state cornerback returned for an unofficial visit on July 29 and was back for the Ohio State game. Keeping Poteat home would be a huge win for the Badgers in 2025, but he's being courted by some of the top schools in the country.

"I love them (Wisconsin)," Poteat said. "I love coach (Paul) Haynes and I like what they are doing over there. They are trying to get a feel for guys who want to be there, and guys they need to get, so it's nice to see that I'm a top priority for them."

Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan and Iowa State are likely official visit destinations for Poteat in June. From those four, the Volunteers may have the inside track heading into the spring.