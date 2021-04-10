 Billy Schrauth and his St. Mary's Springs teammates hosted Campbellsport on Friday evening
Week 3 Spring Blitz: 2022 OL/DL target Billy Schrauth

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

KEWASKUM - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com Spring Blitz took us to Kewaskum High School, where 2022 Wisconsin target Billy Schrauth and his St. Mary's Springs teammates hosted Campbellsport.

Springs defeated Campbellsport, 44-8, on Friday evening to improve to 2-1 on the season.

***Full analysis and insight from Billy Schrauth's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

