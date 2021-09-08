Week 2: Eastern Michigan vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Game Center

No. 18 Wisconsin hopes to bounce back from an early top-20 loss to a conference foe when it takes on Eastern Michigan Saturday night inside Camp Randall Stadium.

The fourth meeting overall between the Badgers and the Eagles, this non-conference matchup could help UW (0-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) get back on track heading into its open weekend.

