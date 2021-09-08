Week 2: Eastern Michigan vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Game Center
No. 18 Wisconsin hopes to bounce back from an early top-20 loss to a conference foe when it takes on Eastern Michigan Saturday night inside Camp Randall Stadium.
The fourth meeting overall between the Badgers and the Eagles, this non-conference matchup could help UW (0-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) get back on track heading into its open weekend.
BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the clash between Wisconsin and Eastern Michigan (6 p.m. CT, FS1). We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into a central thread.
GAME BASICS
When: Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 80,321)
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 3-0
Series when played in Madison: Wisconsin leads 3-0
TV: FS1 (Dan Hellile doing play-by-play, Robert Smith as the analyst)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herbig as the sideline reporter)
NEWS/FEATURES/ANALYSIS
Previewing the Eastern Michigan Eagles with Hustle Belt
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Penn State Edition
Wisconsin releases Week 2 depth chart; Isaac Guerendo now in two-deep
3-2-1: Wisconsin looks to rebound against Eastern Michigan
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (JR | 5-11, 204)
|
I. Guerendo (R-JR | 6-0, 2019) OR J. Berger (R-FR | 6-0, 203)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)
|
Q. Easterling (R-SO | 6-3, 239)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
WR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-JR | 6-6, 245)
|
LT
|
T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)
|
L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)
|
C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)
|
K. Lyles (R-SR | 6-3, 312)
|
RG
|
J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)
|
T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
J. Turner (R-FR | 6-1, 228)
|
ILB
|
M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
D. Burton (R-JR | 5-10, 183)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
KR
|
D. Chandler (R-FR | 6-0, 178)
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)