PODCAST: The Ultimate College Football Road Trip; Eastern Michigan preview

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

We return with another episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast with two fun guests from FOX Sports' The Ultimate College Football Road Trip (sponsored by Dos Equis).

First, Mark Titus joins the show to discuss his experiences in Madison, the feeling of wearing Wisconsin gear as a former Ohio State basketball player, going around campus with Brad Davison, and the best meal he had while in town, among other topics.

Then, Charlotte Wilder jumps on to discuss her exciting occasions covering the UW Marching Band, her favorite meal while in Madison, the one location that stood out the most to her, and her expectations for the show as they visit various college football destinations. Oh yeah, of course we discussed her now-famous viral run-in with actor Paul Rudd.

Lastly, I quickly break down Wisconsin-Eastern Michigan: who to watch for from the Eagles (including a former UW quarterback commit) and keys to the game for the Badgers.

Some links to note from Charlotte and Mark's time in Madison include:

*Charlotte's article on the UW Marching Band (for those former members of the band, a must watch)