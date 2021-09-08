Previewing the Eastern Michigan Eagles with Hustle Belt

We sit four days away from the non-conference clash between Eastern Michigan and No. 18 Wisconsin. Here are significant stats and key Eagles standouts to know before Saturday night's matchup inside Camp Randall Stadium (6 p.m. CT, FS1), along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with Hustle Belt's Zackery VanNieuwenhze.

EASTERN MICHIGAN'S 2021 STATS

*Record: 1-0 *Points per game: 35.0 *Opponents points per game: 15.0 *Rushing yards per game: 221.0 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 105.0 *Passing yards per game: 189.0 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 187.0 *Third-down conversions: 46.2% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 33.3% *Total turnovers created: 2 (one interception, one fumble recovery) *Total turnovers given up: 2 (one interception, one fumble recovery) *Sacks: 4 *Sacks allowed: 2

PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE (2021 STATS)

*Quarterback Preston Hutchinson -- 7-of-12 (58.3% completion percentage), 63 yards, one interception *Quarterback Ben Bryant -- 8-of-10 (80% completion percentage), 126 yards *Wide receiver Hassan Beydoun -- Three receptions, 58 yards *Wide receiver Dylan Drummond -- Three receptions, 52 yards *Running back Darius Boone, Jr. -- 22 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown *Running back Jawon Hamilton -- 15 carries, 64 yards, one touchdown Running back Samson Evans -- Five carries, 11 yards, three touchdowns *Tight end Thomas Odukoya *Offensive lineman Sid Soy: 70.4 PFF Grade

PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE (2021 STATS)

*Linebacker Terry Myrick: Six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack *Defensive lineman Jose Ramirez: Five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble *Defensive lineman Turan Rush: Five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries *Linebacker Tariq Speights: Five tackles, one pass breakup *Defensive back Freddie McGee III: Three tackles

1) Before we discuss the offense and defense, we always ask this -- who's out, who could return if any injuries took place during fall camp or earlier, and what will the impact be for the Eagles?

So here’s the thing, historically it’s hard to get injury updates at the MAC level. During COVID times where we have even less access, it is almost impossible. That being said, EMU did have a few players leave the opener including tight end Thomas Odukoya and kicker Chad Ryland, but it was a lopsided game against an FCS school. So maybe they would have stayed in other different circumstances. Both appear on this week’s depth chart. Most of their injuries looked to be of the cramp variety. All-MAC safety Noski LaFleur was banged up in the spring and didn’t play Week 1, but he is listed of this week’s depth chart. Tanner Knue was the Eagles second-leading receiver a year ago but didn’t play in the opener and isn’t on the depth chart this week. Obviously, any issues affecting EMU’s depth will make a challenging game that much more challenging.

2) Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned that Eastern Michigan utilized two quarterbacks in its season-opening win against FCS opponent St. Francis. How did that system work, and who should Badgers fans keep an eye on in terms of playmakers?

The two-quarterback system is interesting because Preston Hutchinson (the starter) had an excellent season last year and had a rightful claim to be all-MAC. Ben Bryant, a one-time Wisconsin commit, transferred in from Cincinnati where he backed up Desmond Ridder and, obviously, has a lot of talent. I was pretty steady this offseason in believing that head coach Chris Creighton would go with a two-quarterback look as he’s done it before with Reggie Bell and Brogan Roback and with Tyler Wiegers and Mike Glass. According to Creighton’s media availability this week, he doesn’t know who will start this Saturday. The two-quarterback system worked well against a middle of the road FCS school. Bryant completed 8-of-10 passes for 126 yards, while Hutchinson was less efficient, finishing only 7-of-12 for 63 yards with a pick. Both quarterbacks are mobile and can escape pressure. The Eastern playmakers are by committee. Darius Boone is the lead back and went for over 100 yards in the opener. Samson Evans, an Iowa transfer who can play some wildcat, scored three touchdowns in the opener (while only having 13 yards total), while James Madison transfer Juwan Hamilton has speed to burn and can be a big play guy. At receiver, Hassan Beydoun is a speedy, slot receiver type who was all-MAC a year ago. Dylan Drummond is healthier this season and is one of the more underrated MAC receivers. Bryson Cannon and Thomas Odukoya give the Eagles two solid tight ends. Up front, Sidy Sow is a pro prospect and part of a veteran offensive line. Keep an eye on EMU kicker Chad Ryland, as he is solid and has previously hit kicks to beat Purdue and Illinois. He won’t be intimidated by the moment in Camp Randall.

3) Turan Rush recorded one sack and three quarterback hurries on Saturday. What stood out about his performance, and who else leads this Eastern Michigan defense heading into the non-conference matchup?

Eastern does a good job coaching their defensive linemen under Creighton. Maxx Crosby and Pat O’Connor are two past Eagles who are now in the NFL. Turan Rush is probably the best EMU defensive lineman since them. He’s a captain, and a hard-working guy who loves football. I am excited for him to go against the Badgers because with a good week, it could really boost his professional chances. Much like the offense and much like most of the country following an extra year of COVID eligibility, the EMU defense is experienced and looking to have a better year this year than last when they were banged up. Jose Ramirez and Woo Scott add size and depth alongside Rush on the defensive line. Linebackers Terry Myrick and Tariq Speights are more than solid linebackers and will be tested against Wisconsin. Freddie McGee played well in the secondary last week. Also, keep an eye on punter Jake Julien. I know that Big Ten fans appreciate their punting and he is probably one of the best around. He has already been drafted in the CFL.

4) Where do you feel Eastern Michigan could have a potential advantage over Wisconsin, and vice versa, where could the Badgers have an edge over the Eagles?

Eastern is a great underdog - it beat Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois in recent years and lost a one-score game to Pitt in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl, so I think that their advantage will somewhat be that they aren’t expecting to lose. This is a blue-collar program that believes through hard work, it can win against anyone. Beyond that, often when you see an upset-minded team on the road, they can be done in by their kicking game and that won’t happen to Eastern with Ryland and Julien. Where the Badgers should have an advantage is their home-field advantage. Jump Around from Camp Randall at night in Madison? That’s going to be tough but a great experience for the Eastern players. Beyond that, EMU struggled to stop the run last season, and while I do think they will be improved, Wisconsin with their big offensive line will be a major threat.

5) What’s your game prediction, and why?