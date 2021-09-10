All-Out Blitz: Eastern Michigan vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's first non-conference foe in Eastern Michigan, which comes to Camp Randall Stadium for a Saturday evening showdown (6 p.m. CT, FS1).
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Chris Creighton 31-51 at Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan All-Time Record: 468-606-47 (.438 winning percentage)
2021 Record: 1-0
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: UW leads 3-0
In Madison: UW leads 3-0
WHEN EASTERN MICHIGAN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Eastern Michigan
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
68.1
|
LT - Marcellus Johnson
|
59.3
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
49.3
|
LG - Sidy Sow
|
84.4
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
72.7
|
C - Mike Van Hoeven
|
77.0
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
59.4
|
RG - Jake Donnellon
|
69.2
|
ILB - Mike Maskalunas
|
61.0
|
RT - Brian Dooley
|
72.9
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
80.2
|
QB - Preston Hutchinson
|
59.0
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
68.5
|
RB - Darius Boone Jr.
|
69.1
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
53.5
|
WR - Dylan Summers
|
63.8
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
40.4
|
WR - Dylan Drummond
|
66.4
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
66.8
|
WR - Hassan Beydoun
|
86.2
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
36.2
|
TE - Thomas Odukoya
|
53.9
Eastern Michigan accumulated 410 points on way to 35 points against FCS opponent St. Francis on Sept. 3. That included 221 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per carry and 189 through the air. The Eagles ran 80 plays overall.
Leonhard mentioned the Eagles' tempo earlier this week.
"Another team that wants to play fast," Leonhard said on Monday. "You know, the communication, the urgency to get aligned, just eliminating busts, right off the bat, that's one thing they did really well. Multiple kind of with their groupings. They'll go two tight ends on the field but move guys all over the place on top of playing with tempo. So they make you identify a number of different things that can be challenging if you're not quick, if I'm not quick to get calls, if we're not settled in to those moments."
Wisconsin's secondary will have a chance to redeem itself after giving up some big plays last weekend. Quarterbacks Preston Hutchinson and Ben Bryant combined to complete 15 of 22 throws, but no touchdown passes and one interception by the former. Wide receivers Hassan Beydoun and Dylan Drummond each caught three receptions each for a total of 110 yards.
"The other thing is you use two quarterbacks, right?" Leonhard said. "So they have a quarterback who's made a lot of plays with his feet, get him in and out of the pocket and different things like that. And then a little bit more of a pocket passer, so kind of presenting two different cans of issues within a game.
"I think skill-wise, they're more than adequate to to create big plays and put points on the board, so it's a challenge. There's no question about it. We got to get after these guys. Up front, I think our d-line's got to be aggressive, and our linebackers got to play downhill, and I'm excited to watch them play. But I got a ton of respect for this program."
Running back Darius Boone, Jr. went over the century mark in yards (22 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown) while Jawon Hamilton contributed 64 yards and a score of his own on 15 attempts. Three of Samson Evans' five carries went for touchdowns against St. Francis.
Eastern Michigan allowed two sacks last week, and though Wisconsin recorded only two against Penn State on Saturday, Pro Football Focus credited Jim Leonhard's defense with 19 total hurries. Linebackers Nick Herbig (five), Noah Burks and Jack Sanborn (three each) led the away in that category, according to the service.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Eastern Michigan
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
32.5
|
DE - Turan Rush
|
77.1
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
70.8
|
NOSE - Woo Scott Sr.
|
67.4
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
60.7
|
DT - Alex Merritt
|
62.1
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
58.6
|
BULL - Jose Ramirez
|
72.0
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
64.1
|
WLB - Terry Myrick
|
56.5
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
45.1
|
MLB - Tariq Speights
|
75.4
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
59.9
|
CB - Isaiah Watson
|
N/A
|
FB - John Chenal
|
57.9
|
CB - Jarrett Paul
|
62.8
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
79.7
|
DOG - Alvinoski LaFleur
|
N/A
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
57.8
|
FS - Russell Vaden IV
|
70.8
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
63.7
|
CB - Blake Bogan
|
52.0
Eastern Michigan contained St. Francis to 292 yards, 15 points and 5-of-15 on third-down conversions last week. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz noted he started early prep for them when he met with reporters on Monday.
"I got after 'em a little bit yesterday watching film," Mertz said. "Had a great day, a great walkthrough today with the guys, so got a good jump on 'em. Got a great game plan so far, but just got to keep growing on it every day."
Defensive lineman Turan Rush registered five tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries, while fellow lineman Jose Ramirez tallied five stops, one sack and one forced fumble each.
Linebackers Terry Myrick and Tariq Speights combined for 11 tackles on Sept. 3, with the former also credited with a sack.
Eastern Michigan also held St. Francis to 14-of-30 passing for 187 yards and an interception by defensive back Russell Vaden IV. Fellow teammate in the defensive backfield, Freddie McGee III, registered three tackles.
A key to UW's offense this week, referencing Jake Ferguson's thoughts postgame last weekend, is to not play two teams on the field at once and not shoot themselves in the foot.
Wisconsin's offense rolled up 180 rushing yards against Penn State on Saturday, led by running backs Chez Mellusi (121 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown) and Isaac Guerendo (56 yards on 13 carries).
It will be worth watching just how Wisconsin's offensive line changes throughout the game. Will we see Cormac Sampson, Kayden Lyles and Michael Furtney move into the interior spot positions at times on Saturday evening with Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson starting at left guard, center and right guard, respectively?
Mertz completed 22-of-37 passes for 185 yards and two interceptions, on top of being credited with a couple of fumbles in the red zone. Wisconsin saw big receiving days from Ferguson (a career-high nine receptions) and wide receiver Danny Davis (eight receptions, 99 yards) against Penn State last week.