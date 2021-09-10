All-Out Blitz: Eastern Michigan vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's first non-conference foe in Eastern Michigan, which comes to Camp Randall Stadium for a Saturday evening showdown (6 p.m. CT, FS1).

Eastern Michigan accumulated 410 points on way to 35 points against FCS opponent St. Francis on Sept. 3. That included 221 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per carry and 189 through the air. The Eagles ran 80 plays overall.

Leonhard mentioned the Eagles' tempo earlier this week.

"Another team that wants to play fast," Leonhard said on Monday. "You know, the communication, the urgency to get aligned, just eliminating busts, right off the bat, that's one thing they did really well. Multiple kind of with their groupings. They'll go two tight ends on the field but move guys all over the place on top of playing with tempo. So they make you identify a number of different things that can be challenging if you're not quick, if I'm not quick to get calls, if we're not settled in to those moments."

Wisconsin's secondary will have a chance to redeem itself after giving up some big plays last weekend. Quarterbacks Preston Hutchinson and Ben Bryant combined to complete 15 of 22 throws, but no touchdown passes and one interception by the former. Wide receivers Hassan Beydoun and Dylan Drummond each caught three receptions each for a total of 110 yards.

"The other thing is you use two quarterbacks, right?" Leonhard said. "So they have a quarterback who's made a lot of plays with his feet, get him in and out of the pocket and different things like that. And then a little bit more of a pocket passer, so kind of presenting two different cans of issues within a game.

"I think skill-wise, they're more than adequate to to create big plays and put points on the board, so it's a challenge. There's no question about it. We got to get after these guys. Up front, I think our d-line's got to be aggressive, and our linebackers got to play downhill, and I'm excited to watch them play. But I got a ton of respect for this program."

Running back Darius Boone, Jr. went over the century mark in yards (22 carries, 107 yards, one touchdown) while Jawon Hamilton contributed 64 yards and a score of his own on 15 attempts. Three of Samson Evans' five carries went for touchdowns against St. Francis.

Eastern Michigan allowed two sacks last week, and though Wisconsin recorded only two against Penn State on Saturday, Pro Football Focus credited Jim Leonhard's defense with 19 total hurries. Linebackers Nick Herbig (five), Noah Burks and Jack Sanborn (three each) led the away in that category, according to the service.