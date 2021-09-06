BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Penn State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 16-10 loss to Penn State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 20 or more snaps.
NO. 1: MIDDLE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN
Jack Sanborn vs. Penn State
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
80.2
|
54
|
Jack Sanborn was second on the team in total tackles (5) and tied for first in tackles for loss (2). The senior inside linebacker played all 54 of Wisconsin's defensive snaps and recorded the highest coverage grade (75.7) for the Badgers.
|
N/A
NO. 2: WIDE RECEIVER DANNY DAVIS
Danny Davis vs. Penn State
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
79.7
|
72
|
Danny Davis was first in total receiving yards (99) and second in receptions (8). The senior also graded out as Wisconsin's top run blocker (72.2).
|
N/A
NO. 3: DEFENSIVE END ISAIAH MULLENS
