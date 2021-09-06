Wisconsin releases Week 2 depth chart; Isaac Guerendo now in two-deep

Guerendo ran for 56 yards on 13 carries in the Wisconsin (0-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) defeat on Saturday, with a long of 15. Mellusi ran for a career-high 121 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown in his first start as a Badger.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 2 depth chart on Monday, five days before its non-conference opener against MAC program Eastern Michigan. The only change seen from the previous one came at the tailback spot. Isaac Guerendo now sits with Jalen Berger as the co-No. 2 running backs on the depth chart behind Chez Mellusi .

Mellusi's efforts on Saturday stood out, as the most carries he received prior to last weekend was eight against Wofford in 2019 while a member of the Clemson backfield. Head coach Paul Chryst discussed how "it's constant communication" in formulating how much of a workload a new player can take on so it will not affect in the short-term during a single contest or looking later on as the season progresses.

"Early, you can read the body, but you're also getting to know the individual, and so I think then it comes back to you just got to be brutally honest and try to see where they're at," Chryst said on Monday. "Every back's different, and even time of the year, they can be different.

"I don't know that there's a science to it, but ... you're always conscious of it, and you want to be aware of it. But been around a lot of guys that, one year with Brian Calhoun, had a ton [in 2005], but Brian had the ability not to really take a lot of square hits. So I think that just the number alone tells part of the story, but not the whole story. You got to kind of assess what kind of yards they are, too."

Berger dressed but did not participate on Saturday. A reporter asked head coach Paul Chryst needs to see from the back on the practice field or what may have been holding him back.

"Jalen's had a good approach, and we've also liked what Chez and Isaac have done," Chryst said. "The way the game played out, we weren't thinking we needed to go with three at the time. I think that always can be a tricky thing for any individual, and yet, you just got to keep going and keep working on it.

"But just because he didn't play doesn't mean he's doing something wrong, right? It's also liked what Chez did and liked what Isaac did."