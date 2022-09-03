Week 1: No. 18 Wisconsin vs Illinois State Game Center
MADISON, WIS. -- The 2022 college football season kicks off for No. 18 Wisconsin this weekend with a showdown against Illinois State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the clash between the Badgers and Redbirds (6 p.m. CT, FS1). We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into a central thread.
GAME BASICS
When: Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 75,822)
Series: First ever meeting between the two programs
TV: FS1 (Tim Brando doing play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst)
Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)
NEWS/ANALYSIS/FEATURES
Key Takeaways from Wisconsin's Week One Depth Chart
VIDEO: Coordinators Jim Leonhard and Bobby Engram talk to reporters
NOTES: Jim Leonhard on competition at ILB, nickel corner and depth at DE
Redshirt junior Rodas Johnson ready for extended role at defensive end
NOTES: Bobby Engram on quarterbacks, coaching from the booth, Guerendo
BadgerBlitz.com 3Cs: Illinois State vs No. 18 Wisconsin
Notes: Guerendo addition at kick returner, backup QB still a competition
INTERVIEWS
WEEK 1 RELEASED DEPTH CHART, ACCORDING TO UW
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (JR | 6-3, 16)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 195)
|
RB
|
B. Allen (SO I 6-2, 235)
|
C. Mellusi (SR | 5-11, 210)
|
FB
|
J. Acker (R-FR | 6-1, 238)
|
R. Nowakowski (SO | 6-1, 237)
|
WR
|
C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)
|
M. Allen (R-FR I 6-1, 211)
|
WR
|
S. Bell (R-FR I 6-0, 190)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
|
TE
|
C. Cundiff (JR I 6-3, 236)
|
H. Rucci (JR I 6-4, 256)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (SO | 6-7, 310)
|
N. Rucci (R-FR | 6-8, 297)
|
LG
|
T. Beach (SR | 6-6, 317)
|
J. Brunner (FR I 6-5, 317)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (JR | 6-6, 317)
|
T. Wedig (SO | 6-7, 315)
|
RG
|
M. Furtney (SR | 6-5, 315)
|
D. Barrett (SO I 6-5, 320)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-FR I 6-8, 315)
|
L. Brown (JR I 6-6, 313)
|
|
|
DE
|
R. Johnson (JR | 6-2, 293)
|
C. McDonald (SO I 6-6, 285)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (SR | 6-4, 315)
|
G. Paez (JR | 6-3, 316)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (SR | 6-4, 303)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (SO | 6-5, 295)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (JR | 6-2, 228)
|
K. Johnson (SO I 6-2, 230)
|
ILB
|
M. Njongmeta (JR I 6-0, 229)
|
J. Chaney (SO I 5-11, 229)
|
ILB
|
J. Turner (SO I 6-1, 225)
|
T. Grass (JR | 6-2, 232)
|
OLB
|
C.J. Goetz (JR | 6-3, 243)
|
D. Peterson (R-FR I 6-1, 244)
|
CB
|
J. Shaw (SR I 5-11, 187)
|
S. Melvin (JR I 5-11, 170)
|
SS
|
J. Torchio (SR | 6-1, 211)
|
K. Latu (JR I 6-0, 195)
|
FS
|
H. Wohler (R-FR | 6-2, 201)
|
P. Zachman (SO | 6-1, 208)
|
CB
|
A. Smith (SR | 5-11, 183)
|
R. Hallman (R-FR | 5-10, 177)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
G. Meyers (SO | 6-1, 194)
|
FG
|
V. Calvaruso (JR | 6-3, 200)
|
N. Van Zelst (R-FR | 5-11, 184)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
V. Calvaruso (JR | 6-3, 200)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (JR | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (R-FR | 6-2, 221)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (SO | 6-1, 194)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (JR | 5-9, 170)
|
C. Dike (JR I 6-1, 195)
|
KR
|
I. Guerendo (SR | 6-0, 223)
|
K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)
