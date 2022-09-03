News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-03 08:27:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 1: No. 18 Wisconsin vs Illinois State Game Center

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MADISON, WIS. -- The 2022 college football season kicks off for No. 18 Wisconsin this weekend with a showdown against Illinois State inside Camp Randall Stadium.

BadgerBlitz.com will be there on Saturday to provide all the game coverage from the clash between the Badgers and Redbirds (6 p.m. CT, FS1). We also will break down all of our articles, interviews and media highlights from the week that was into a central thread.

GAME BASICS

When: Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 75,822)

All-Time Series: Penn State leads 10-9

Series: First ever meeting between the two programs

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando doing play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst)

Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter)

NEWS/ANALYSIS/FEATURES

Key Takeaways from Wisconsin's Week One Depth Chart

VIDEO: Coordinators Jim Leonhard and Bobby Engram talk to reporters

NOTES: Jim Leonhard on competition at ILB, nickel corner and depth at DE

Redshirt junior Rodas Johnson ready for extended role at defensive end

NOTES: Bobby Engram on quarterbacks, coaching from the booth, Guerendo

BadgerBlitz.com 3Cs: Illinois State vs No. 18 Wisconsin

Notes: Guerendo addition at kick returner, backup QB still a competition

All-Out Blitz: Week 1: Illinois State

INTERVIEWS

Be sure to subscribe to BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube channel for insights from players, coaches and more!

WEEK 1 RELEASED DEPTH CHART, ACCORDING TO UW

WEEK 1 DEPTH, ACCORDING TO WISCONSIN'S GAME NOTES
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

G. Mertz (JR | 6-3, 16)

C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 195)

RB

B. Allen (SO I 6-2, 235)

C. Mellusi (SR | 5-11, 210)

FB

J. Acker (R-FR | 6-1, 238)

R. Nowakowski (SO | 6-1, 237)

WR

C. Dike (JR | 6-1, 195)

M. Allen (R-FR I 6-1, 211)

WR

S. Bell (R-FR I 6-0, 190)

K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)

TE

C. Cundiff (JR I 6-3, 236)

H. Rucci (JR I 6-4, 256)

LT

J. Nelson (SO | 6-7, 310)

N. Rucci (R-FR | 6-8, 297)

LG

T. Beach (SR | 6-6, 317)

J. Brunner (FR I 6-5, 317)

C

J. Tippmann (JR | 6-6, 317)

T. Wedig (SO | 6-7, 315)

RG

M. Furtney (SR | 6-5, 315)

D. Barrett (SO I 6-5, 320)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-FR I 6-8, 315)

L. Brown (JR I 6-6, 313)



DE

R. Johnson (JR | 6-2, 293)

C. McDonald (SO I 6-6, 285)

NT

K. Benton (SR | 6-4, 315)

G. Paez (JR | 6-3, 316)

DE

I. Mullens (SR | 6-4, 303)

J. Thompson Jr. (SO | 6-5, 295)

OLB

N. Herbig (JR | 6-2, 228)

K. Johnson (SO I 6-2, 230)

ILB

M. Njongmeta (JR I 6-0, 229)

J. Chaney (SO I 5-11, 229)

ILB

J. Turner (SO I 6-1, 225)

T. Grass (JR | 6-2, 232)

OLB

C.J. Goetz (JR | 6-3, 243)

D. Peterson (R-FR I 6-1, 244)

CB

J. Shaw (SR I 5-11, 187)

S. Melvin (JR I 5-11, 170)

SS

J. Torchio (SR | 6-1, 211)

K. Latu (JR I 6-0, 195)

FS

H. Wohler (R-FR | 6-2, 201)

P. Zachman (SO | 6-1, 208)

CB

A. Smith (SR | 5-11, 183)

R. Hallman (R-FR | 5-10, 177)




P

A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)

G. Meyers (SO | 6-1, 194)

FG

V. Calvaruso (JR | 6-3, 200)

N. Van Zelst (R-FR | 5-11, 184)

KO

J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)

V. Calvaruso (JR | 6-3, 200)

LS

P. Bowden (JR | 6-2, 230)

Z. Zei (R-FR | 6-2, 221)

H

G. Meyers (SO | 6-1, 194)

A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)

PR

D. Engram (JR | 5-9, 170)

C. Dike (JR I 6-1, 195)

KR

I. Guerendo (SR | 6-0, 223)

K. Lewis (SO | 6-2, 190)

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}