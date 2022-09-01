MADISON - Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram met with the media on Tuesday for the first game week of the season. He addressed a number of topics, including the situation at quarterback, the tight end group, and Isaac Guerendo returning kickoffs.

Wisconsin’s quarterback room was dealt a somewhat serious blow when backup Chase Wolf tore his meniscus. He’ll be out for considerable time, and his absence leaves Graham Mertz as the only quarterback on the roster with game experience.

“We’re making sure we’re supporting Chase and what he’s going through. It’s not easy for him, it’s a tough situation,” Engram said.

With Wolf out, Mertz at least appears to be the Badgers’ only game-ready signal caller. One is better than none, but injury could strike at any time. But the idea that if Mertz gets hurt, Deacon Hill or Myles Burkett would be the starter doesn’t change the way Engram will manage his quarterbacks.

“We have to approach the game how you always approach it. We’ll be thoughtful of (the increased need for Mertz to stay healthy), we’ll be mindful of that in as many ways as we can, but I don’t think any player can go into the game, playing this game of football, with any hesitation.”

Mertz himself echoed this sentiment when he spoke to the media on Monday. The concern is completely justified, but the Badgers can’t afford to play with any hesitation.

With Wolf out of the picture, the conversation turns to the players behind him, Hill and Burkett. Throughout fall camp, Hill was the third stringer, followed by Burkett. Still, the new backup spot hasn’t been given to anybody.

“Right now it’s a competition,” Engram told reporters. “Those guys know it, they’re practicing hard, and it’s a great opportunity for everybody to continue to elevate their game."

Burkett didn’t get any reps in the open practices of fall camp, and Hill’s were few and far between. Still, Engram reiterated “It’s undetermined, we’ll kinda see how the week goes, how it progresses along.”

Wisconsin can worry about its backups all day, but it still has a starter who has something to prove. Coaches have praised Mertz for his approach and his work ethic to improve in the offseason. Engram mentioned specifically working under center and decision making as key areas of improvement:

“No. 1, I think Graham’s a worker. Any time you’re a consistently hard worker, you have a chance to improve. No. 2, we’ve done a lot of stuff under center, that’s been a point of emphasis this offseason so you see improvement there and I think that helps with timing. And then just continuing his decision making, all of those things help a quarterback be successful.”