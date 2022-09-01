MADISON - With just two days remaining before Wisconsin gets its season underway against Illinois State on Saturday night, head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters. Chryst spoke on the situation at backup quarterback, what tailback Isaac Guerendo can add as a kick returner and when kicker Vito Calvaruso returned to the field.

Both backup QBs "need to be ready"

True freshman Myles Burkett and Deacon Hill competing for backup role (Dan Sanger)

Following an injury to senior backup quarterback Chase Wolf, which he suffered late in fall camp, the quarterback room was void of any game experience outside of starter Graham Mertz. Though redshirt freshman Deacon Hill worked with the scout team a season ago and Myles Burkett is a true freshman, the staff called the backup a role a competition to this point. “Right now it’s a competition,” offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said. “Those guys know it, they’re practicing hard, and it’s a great opportunity for everybody to continue to elevate their game." Earlier this week, Chryst said they are in the stage of their careers where they have to keep developing. When speaking with reporters, he wouldn't say who the backup is and noted that both "certainly need to be ready." In terms of what the staff was looking for during the week of prep, they wanted to see consistency out of the young signal callers.

Isaac Guerendo an asset at kick returner

Finding ways to get the ball in the hands of speedy Isaac Guerendo is a good problem for the staff to have. One way to get Guerendo some touches is as a kick returner. With wide receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. out, the senior tailback will get at look returning kicks. "I like Isaac, period, as a player. Speed, power, explosiveness, what's not to like? He's a talented guy and we're just trying to find ways to get the ball in his hands," Engram said of Guerendo. Heading into his fifth year in the program, the senior has just one attempt at returning a kick. As part of division clinching win over Minnesota, the back took a lateral from Aron Cruikshank and took it up field for a 56-yard return. "Those that have followed this closely know what he’s gone through and for him to be where he is at right now, I get excited for him to be on the field and his teammates, too. I think he can be a real asset for us," Chryst said.

Vito Calvaruso returned to practice a week ago