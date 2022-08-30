MADISON - Ahead of Wisconsin's contest against Illinois State, coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Leonhard met with the media to discuss a number of topics.

Leonhard touched on the competition at inside linebacker, along with having Cedrick Dort at nickel corner, along with depth at defensive end, among other things. Engram touched on the growth of quarterback Deacon Hill, who is the primary backup to Graham Mertz, and the tight end room, among other topics.

Note: Apologies for cuts in both videos. Technical difficulties on our end.