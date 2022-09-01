BadgerBlitz.com's 3Cs: Illinois State vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2022 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's season-opening showdown against Illinois State.
Staff writers Raul Vazquez and Seamus Rohrer, as well as Publisher Jon McNamara, each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.
CURIOUS
Vazquez: I am curious to see what the situation at backup quarterback looks like. Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram made it clear that the backup spot was still a competition between Deacon Hill and true freshman Myles Burkett. Against an opponent that Wisconsin should handle easily, what does the backup signal caller look like in spot minutes and, ultimately, who trots out as the second quarterback? If Graham Mertz does have to miss any period of time, can the Badgers feel pretty good about the man under center?
Rohrer: How much will Wisconsin show offensively? The Badgers are massive favorites, and the game shouldn’t be close. Still, Wisconsin has to balance using an FCS opponent to tune some things up and implementing their new offense.
Specifically, I’m curious how many new passing concepts offensive coordinator Bobby Engram puts on display against the Redbirds. He likely doesn't want to give too much away against the Badgers’ easiest opponent, but it’s also a great chance for Graham Mertz and the passing attack to settle in against lesser competition and get comfortable in the new system. I’m guessing Engram keeps it pretty simple in Week 1, calling plays that allow Wisconsin’s superior athletes to make plays without giving too much away schematically.
McNamara: I'm curious to see how the inside linebacker reps are divided on Saturday. Coming off a season where Jack Sanborn (692 of 773 defensive snaps) and Leo Chenal (607 of 773) almost never left the field, how will first-year position coach Mark D'Onofrio allocate the work? Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner are set to open for the No. 1 unit, but fans should also expect to see Jake Chaney and Tate Grass - possibly even Bryan Sanborn - against Illinois State.
CONFIDENT
Vazquez: I am confident that Wisconsin will once again have a dominant defense. Replacing eight starters on that unit, UW gets its first shot at hitting someone else come Week 1. Going up against an offense that averaged just 18.4 points, 3.6 rushing yards and 252.4 total yards of offense in 2021, look for Jim Leonhard’s unit to get off to a fast start.
“That’s our goal is to have no drop off. Last year was last year, but we want to have that No. 1 defense again,” outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said.
Rohrer: At least two Wisconsin running backs will rush for over 100 yards. One of them will probably be Braelon Allen. Expect the Badgers to remind Illinois State of the definition of ground-and-pound on Saturday. Besides the fact that Wisconsin is always a run-first team, I imagine Engram won’t delve too deep into the passing playbook against an FCS team. The Badgers should also dominate time-of-possession, which often goes hand-in-hand with a bruising rushing attack.
This might not take long to happen, either. All three of the Badgers’ top running backs are big-play threats. Isaac Guerendo, the third-string halfback, had Wisconsin’s longest play from scrimmage last season, an 82-yard touchdown scamper against Eastern Michigan. Saturday should be a classic display of run-first, Wisconsin football.
McNamara: I'm confident Wisconsin's cornerbacks won't dip after a strong 2021 season. The room could actually be better this fall with a group Leonhard called his deepest since he joined UW's coaching staff. Position coach Hank Poteat likely feels good about playing at least six players at corner on Saturday, if not more.
CONCERNED
Vazquez: There is no real glaring concern heading into Week 1. The biggest question remains with the passing attack and what sort of improvement, if any, can be made from the group. But Illinois State will be the first real test for a special teams unit that is without a dedicated coordinator. The duties are now divided amongst the assistant coaches.
The staff gave it a test run during an open practice with fans, but how does that play out in a game scenario? Vito Calvaruso did not participate in any open practices, yet is listed as the starter at kicker. What can he add to the field goal unit? At kick returner, Isaac Guerendo provides some explosion and potential. His lone kick return in his career was a pivotal 56-yard return against Minnesota in 2019.
“They’re getting different voices in front of them whereas (Paul) Chryst was kind of that lead voice in all of the meetings, where now you’re seeing personalities come out in different guys in a leadership role and talking to the group,” Leonhard said. “We’re all bought in, this is what we have to do and now the last piece is making sure we’re clean on game day.
"We just have to figure out the game planning and make sure we’re all clean on it because we haven’t done that. We haven’t had that with the flow of the game. We had that when the fans were here and trying to bounce back and forth but obviously it’s not game day."
Rohrer: With quarterback Chase Wolf out for a significant portion of time after undergoing knee surgery, Wisconsin’s quarterback room gets a whole lot shakier. Behind Mertz, no quarterback on the roster has played a snap in college football. Thus, I’m relatively concerned about the depth at signal caller.
If all goes according to plan for the Badgers, they won’t have any need for the starters past the third quarter. If Wisconsin does jump out to a big lead and put their backups in, we’ll get a glance at what the quarterback room currently looks like behind Mertz.
On Tuesday, Engram indicated that the backup spot is now up for grabs between the remaining quarterbacks, Deacon Hill, Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe. Hill has been around the program the longest and makes the most sense at this point. But the fact that Engram wouldn’t commit to a backup means there are still a lot of questions at this position.
McNamara: It's the passing attack for me, specifically when Mertz has to dive into his progressions. I think there's talent around him - specifically at tailback and receiver - but will Mertz be able to avoid locking onto one player and potential sacks when possible? It shouldn't be a problem on Saturday, but Ohio State is looming in a few weeks.
