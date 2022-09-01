BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2022 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's season-opening showdown against Illinois State. Staff writers Raul Vazquez and Seamus Rohrer, as well as Publisher Jon McNamara, each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram.

Vazquez: I am curious to see what the situation at backup quarterback looks like. Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram made it clear that the backup spot was still a competition between Deacon Hill and true freshman Myles Burkett. Against an opponent that Wisconsin should handle easily, what does the backup signal caller look like in spot minutes and, ultimately, who trots out as the second quarterback? If Graham Mertz does have to miss any period of time, can the Badgers feel pretty good about the man under center? Rohrer: How much will Wisconsin show offensively? The Badgers are massive favorites, and the game shouldn’t be close. Still, Wisconsin has to balance using an FCS opponent to tune some things up and implementing their new offense. Specifically, I’m curious how many new passing concepts offensive coordinator Bobby Engram puts on display against the Redbirds. He likely doesn't want to give too much away against the Badgers’ easiest opponent, but it’s also a great chance for Graham Mertz and the passing attack to settle in against lesser competition and get comfortable in the new system. I’m guessing Engram keeps it pretty simple in Week 1, calling plays that allow Wisconsin’s superior athletes to make plays without giving too much away schematically. McNamara: I'm curious to see how the inside linebacker reps are divided on Saturday. Coming off a season where Jack Sanborn (692 of 773 defensive snaps) and Leo Chenal (607 of 773) almost never left the field, how will first-year position coach Mark D'Onofrio allocate the work? Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner are set to open for the No. 1 unit, but fans should also expect to see Jake Chaney and Tate Grass - possibly even Bryan Sanborn - against Illinois State.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Vazquez: I am confident that Wisconsin will once again have a dominant defense. Replacing eight starters on that unit, UW gets its first shot at hitting someone else come Week 1. Going up against an offense that averaged just 18.4 points, 3.6 rushing yards and 252.4 total yards of offense in 2021, look for Jim Leonhard’s unit to get off to a fast start. “That’s our goal is to have no drop off. Last year was last year, but we want to have that No. 1 defense again,” outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said. Rohrer: At least two Wisconsin running backs will rush for over 100 yards. One of them will probably be Braelon Allen. Expect the Badgers to remind Illinois State of the definition of ground-and-pound on Saturday. Besides the fact that Wisconsin is always a run-first team, I imagine Engram won’t delve too deep into the passing playbook against an FCS team. The Badgers should also dominate time-of-possession, which often goes hand-in-hand with a bruising rushing attack. This might not take long to happen, either. All three of the Badgers’ top running backs are big-play threats. Isaac Guerendo, the third-string halfback, had Wisconsin’s longest play from scrimmage last season, an 82-yard touchdown scamper against Eastern Michigan. Saturday should be a classic display of run-first, Wisconsin football. McNamara: I'm confident Wisconsin's cornerbacks won't dip after a strong 2021 season. The room could actually be better this fall with a group Leonhard called his deepest since he joined UW's coaching staff. Position coach Hank Poteat likely feels good about playing at least six players at corner on Saturday, if not more.

CONCERNED

Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)