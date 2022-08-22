VIDEO: Head coach Paul Chryst meets with the media following fall camp

MADISON - Wisconsin wrapped up fall camp Sunday morning with a practice open to fans and reporters. Following the session, head coach Paul Chryst mentioned that this week the coaching staff would finalize the two-deep and scout team.

Reporters had the chance to catch up with the head coach this morning. The availability included thoughts on Rodas Johnson, having a set top duo at inside linebacker, and kicker Nate Van Zelst, among other things.

