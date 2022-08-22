VIDEO: Head coach Paul Chryst meets with the media following fall camp
MADISON - Wisconsin wrapped up fall camp Sunday morning with a practice open to fans and reporters. Following the session, head coach Paul Chryst mentioned that this week the coaching staff would finalize the two-deep and scout team.
Reporters had the chance to catch up with the head coach this morning. The availability included thoughts on Rodas Johnson, having a set top duo at inside linebacker, and kicker Nate Van Zelst, among other things.
Related: Notes: Paul Chryst on linebackers, opportunity for Johnson, Van Zelst I Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Badgers putting finishing touches on prep I In Photos: Wisconsin opens fall camp practice to media, fans I Five things that stood out at Wisconsin open practice on Sunday I Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2024 Waukesha Catholic Memorial Tailback Corey Smith
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12
*Like us on Facebook