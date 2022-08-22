In photos: Wisconsin opens fall camp practice to media, fans
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's fall camp practice on Sunday.
RELATED: VIDEO: Braelon Allen, Isaac Guerendo on their growth, ceiling for the RBs | Isaac Guerendo becoming an all-around tailback after returning from injury | QB Graham Mertz on upcoming 2022 season: 'We're ready and we're excited' | VIDEO: Jay Shaw, Avyonne Jones on the CB room, their game | What will Bobby Engram’s offense look like at Wisconsin? | CB Ricardo Hallman could be the best-kept secret on Wisconsin’s defense |
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook