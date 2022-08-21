Five things that stood out at Wisconsin open practice on Sunday

Madison - With practice open to the media on Sunday, BadgerBlitz.com looks at five things that stood out at Camp Randall Stadium.

It was the same old song for Badger quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf, the only two signal caller to get reps on Sunday. Both had their moments, and both had their struggles. Regardless, Mertz and Wolf both displayed the maddening inconsistency that has kept the offense from unlocking its full potential.

Mertz had a few big-time throws that elicited 'oohs' and 'ahhs' from the crowd gathered at Sunday’s practice, which was open to the public. Early on, he uncorked a deep ball to Markus Allen for a 65-yard touchdown, hitting the receiver in stride along the sideline.

Late in the scrimmage, he zipped an accurate pass to Skyler Bell in the back of the end zone for a score. Sprinkled in, however, were some misses. The silver lining is that it wasn’t Mertz’s decision making, it was simply his accuracy that needed work. A botched out route to Bell, where the timing was off between the two, was emblematic of his struggles Sunday.

Whereas Mertz played well with some bad throws mixed in, Wolf was the opposite. He displayed good poise on an in-breaking route to Allen, standing tall in the face of pressure and delivering an accurate ball. He also had a pretty toss to freshman Vinny Anthony on a dig route for about 30 yards. Overall, though, his accuracy was inconsistent and he had a bad interception he threw right to safety John Torchio. Wolf’s good is improving, but his bad can still be ugly.