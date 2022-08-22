Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Badgers putting finishing touches on prep
MADISON, WIS. -- With fans in attendance for the first time this fall, the Badgers were loose and giddy on Sunday at Camp Randall Stadium. After all, the opener is now just 13 days away.
Following practice, Nick Herbig waltzed over to the t-shirt cannon and motioned to the fans to get on their feet. Rodas Johnson joined in on the effort, opting to grab a handful of t-shirts and chuck them to the crowd.
On the field, Wisconsin was putting the finishing touches on fall camp and its preparation for the season. The session included the most team work they had done during open practices. And in an attempt to recreate a game scenario, coaches could be seen with headsets speaking to the players as well.
INJURY REPORT
OUT for Fall Camp:
*WR Cam Fane (Broken finger on right hand)
*ILB Spencer Lytle (Still working his way back. UW official said they thought he'd be able to get some work in camp but it got to the point where he wouldn't be able to)
*TE Cam Large (Right leg)
*OL Travis Alvin (Head)
*OLB Aaron Witt (Leg)
*DL Mike Jarvis (left leg) was seen on crutches during practice
OUT for Aug. 21st practice:
*CB Alex Smith
*WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
*DL Isaac Townsend
*TE Jack Pugh
*K Vito Calvaruso
*CB Justin Clark
*OL Jack Nelson
Other Notes:
*Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Jim Leonhard said they are not rushing him back and playing it safe to avoid him having a setback.
*Nelson did not take part in practice again. Wrap around right hand.
FIRST UP
