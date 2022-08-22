Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Badgers putting finishing touches on prep

MADISON, WIS. -- With fans in attendance for the first time this fall, the Badgers were loose and giddy on Sunday at Camp Randall Stadium. After all, the opener is now just 13 days away.

Following practice, Nick Herbig waltzed over to the t-shirt cannon and motioned to the fans to get on their feet. Rodas Johnson joined in on the effort, opting to grab a handful of t-shirts and chuck them to the crowd.

On the field, Wisconsin was putting the finishing touches on fall camp and its preparation for the season. The session included the most team work they had done during open practices. And in an attempt to recreate a game scenario, coaches could be seen with headsets speaking to the players as well.