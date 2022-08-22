Notes: Paul Chryst on linebackers, opportunity for Johnson, Van Zelst

MADISON - Following the last practice of fall camp Sunday, reporters got a chance to speak with head coach Paul Chryst on Monday morning. Chryst addressed a variety of topics, including the development of Rodas Johnson, the depth at inside linebacker and Nate Van Zelst’s opportunities at kicker.



Rodas Johnson stepping up

Defensive end Rodas Johnson will step in as a first-time starter on the defensive line. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Defensive linemen Rodas Johnson is coming into his own. The redshirt junior is tasked with replacing former Badger standout Matt Henningsen, who logged 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks a season ago, in the trenches. “He’s explosive, he’s got the ability to make plays,” Chryst said. “He’s gotta understand…one, it’s in him, that’s the good thing, and two, stay disciplined, stay true to it. It comes from a good spot, you wanna make a play, you wanna do something.” Johnson has been running with the starting defensive line throughout the course of fall camp, along with Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens. So far, he looks up to the task of holding down the defensive end spot for Wisconsin. Johnson is also one of the more vocal players on the team, during both live plays and breaks in the action. His continued development will be key for the success of the defensive line this year.

Inside linebacker rotation

As BadgerBlitz.com noted at Sunday’s practice, the inside linebackers competition is still going strong. The top four of Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner, Jake Chaney and Maema Njongmeta have been battling tooth and nail all camp. And while the pecking order at other deep positions, like cornerback, have started to solidify, no two players have separated themselves from the pack as the clear choice at starter. “To their credit, they’ve been bringing out the best in each other. Good competition, healthy competition, can be a good thing,” Chryst said. “I think that position, as much as any, has illustrated that…I do think they’re raising the bar on each other.” With less than two weeks until the Badgers kick off the season, Chryst isn’t worried about rushing to name a starting duo at the position. He’s not opposed to a rotation at the position, either, as long as whoever is out there can communicate and help facilitate the defense. “I think there is (an issue with a rotation at inside linebacker) if they’re not communicating, right? I mean, that’s part of playing the position. We think that we’ve got, right now, four guys that are stepping up," Chryst said. "And I also like what a fifth is doing. This isn’t a situation where, ‘jeez, we can’t find one.’ The communication part, it’d be the same at safety, it’d be the same (at other positions), you know, that is part of your job. The group is a sharp group, and they’ve been good on all of that." It’s reasonable to assume the battle will continue all the way up to the last practices of Illinois State week. Come game time on Sept. 3, it will be interesting to see if a true starting tandem emerges, or if the Badgers go with a rotation inside.

Nate Van Zelst getting opportunities

Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso was expected to take over both place-kicking and kickoff duties upon arriving in Madison. So far, that hasn’t materialized. Calvaruso has been an injured non-participant throughout the duration of fall camp. In his absence, kicking duties have been split: Jack Van Dyke has handled kickoffs, while Nate Van Zelst has been the field goal kicker. Van Zelst has looked accurate in the limited action reporters have seen. “With Vito down, it’s all good work for (Van Zelst),” Chryst said. “I particularly like it when you get in those situations that are kinda less scripted, certain days you’re gonna have ‘x’ amount of field goal opportunities…he’s been getting good work. There’s probably not one position where you don’t think you’re gonna need some depth.” Regardless of Calvaruso’s return timeline, Chryst likes the experience and reps Van Zelst is getting. He’s right — there’s no position where you can have too much depth. It’s unclear when Calvaruso will be back but for now, placekicker is Van Zelst’s job to lose.