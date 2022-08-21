 Corey Smith scored four touchdowns during Catholic Memorial's 34-28 win on Friday evening.
Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2024 Waukesha Catholic Memorial tailback Corey Smith

FRANKLIN - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Franklin High School, where 2024 tailback Corey Smith and his Waukesha Catholic Memorial teammates took on the host Sabers.

Smith, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, scored four touchdowns during Catholic Memorial's 34-28 win on Friday evening. He currently holds double-digit offers, including one from the Badgers.

