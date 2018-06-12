Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz, who just jumped 162 spots from the Rivals250 into the Rivals100 on Tuesday, took his official visit to Madison this past weekend.

The four-star prospect, who was hosted by receiver A.J. Taylor, spent a lot of time with quarterbacks coach and lead recruiter Jon Budmayr, as well as head coach Paul Chryst.

"We got up there and the first night we had a nice dinner," Mertz told BadgerBlitz.com. "We spent a lot of time with A.J. Taylor and we were going to go and throw for a little bit, but we decided to save that for when I get up there.

"The next day we got up to the facilities early and spent some time with coach Budmayr and coach Chryst. We did a little photo shoot and then went on the lake for a little while. The next day we had breakfast, talked the coaches and then got back on the road."