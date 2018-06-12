Four-star QB Graham Mertz: "I loved my official visit to Wisconsin"
Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz, who just jumped 162 spots from the Rivals250 into the Rivals100 on Tuesday, took his official visit to Madison this past weekend.
The four-star prospect, who was hosted by receiver A.J. Taylor, spent a lot of time with quarterbacks coach and lead recruiter Jon Budmayr, as well as head coach Paul Chryst.
"We got up there and the first night we had a nice dinner," Mertz told BadgerBlitz.com. "We spent a lot of time with A.J. Taylor and we were going to go and throw for a little bit, but we decided to save that for when I get up there.
"The next day we got up to the facilities early and spent some time with coach Budmayr and coach Chryst. We did a little photo shoot and then went on the lake for a little while. The next day we had breakfast, talked the coaches and then got back on the road."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news