 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in Florida in the 2023 class?
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-21 14:43:09 -0600') }}

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Florida

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Today, we continue with Florida, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 20-plus years.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: MISSOURI | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MINNESOTA |

Three-star cornerback Dwight Bootle is looking for an offer from Wisconsin.
Three-star cornerback Dwight Bootle is looking for an offer from Wisconsin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Jim Leonhard, Hank Poteat

Number of Florida athletes on the current roster (including the 2022 class): 4

Number of known offers extended in Florida in 2023 class: 6

Hotspot: American Heritage High School (Plantation)

Notable past recruits from Florida: David Gilbert, Sojourn Shelton, Aaron Henry, Dezmen Southward, James White, D'Cota Dixon, Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Semar Melvin and Ricardo Hallman, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN FLORIDA 

{{ article.author_name }}