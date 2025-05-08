BadgerBlitz TV: Loaded List of 2026 Visitors, Dekel Crowdus Commits

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins preview the official visitors on the offensive side of the ball, including Zachary Washington, Amari Latimer, Jamal Rule, Jack Janda, and Jack Sievers, as well as talk about the impact of Hawai'i transfer Dekel Crowdus.
