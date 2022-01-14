 Three-star defensive end Tyler Gant is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Missouri

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Today, we continue with Missouri, where the Badgers have been active so far in the junior cycle.

Three-star defensive end Tyler Gant is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Ross Kolodziej, Alvis Whitted

Number of athletes on the current roster from Missouri (including the 2022 class): 0

Number of known offers extended in Indiana (2023 class): 7

Notable past recruits from Missouri: Brandon Williams, Jamal Cooper, Mickey Turner, Montee Ball and AJ Taylor.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN MISSOURI

