Badgers offer sought-after Virginia ATH Kenaz Sullivan

The Badgers landed a safety from just outside the Washington, D.C. area in the 2025 cycle — Remington Moss.

They hope to have success with another defensive back just 10 miles or so up the road in Stafford, Virginia native Kenaz Sullivan. Safeties coach Jack Cooper extended an offer to the 2027 prospect Wednesday.

“I talked to Coach Cooper, he spoke the truth about Wisconsin. He told me what he sees in me," Sullivan told BadgerBlitz.com. “Great guy. He was very straightforward, very honest. I asked him what he thinks I need to work on and he told me very bluntly. I like that out of a coach.”