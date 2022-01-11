 Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-11 05:40:21 -0600') }} football

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top Class of 2023 targets in Illinois

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Today, we begin with Illinois, a constant for the Badgers due to its geographical location.

Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: After Inoke Breckterfield left the staff in 2020, Wisconsin has recruited Illinois more by projected position rather than with one specific assistant coach. With that, numerous staff members have recently worked inside the state.

Number of Illinois athletes on the current roster (including the 2022 class): 8

Number of known offers extended in Illinois in 2023 class: 5

Hotspot: Bolingbrook

Notable past recruits from Illinois: O'Brien Schofield, Scott Tolzien, Kraig Appleton, Jon Budmayr, Warren Herring, Dan Voltz, Garret Dooley, Troy Fumagalli, TJ Edwards, David Edwards, Kendric Pryor, Jack Sanborn, Izayah Green-May, Dylan Barrett, Bryan Sanborn and Austin Brown, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN ILLINOIS 

