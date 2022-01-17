State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Minnesota

Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Elinneus Davis is probably the most likely candidate to earn Wisconsin's next offer in the state of Minnesota. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej is working to get the three-star tackle on campus for a visit this winter.

“The recruiting process right now is a very awesome experience for me,” Davis told Rivals.com. “I’m getting to meet new people and getting to know them is awesome. I think the recruiting process will definitely get more intense moving forward in the next few months, but right now I’m just starting to figure things out.”

Davis currently lists offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, North Dakota State and Washington.