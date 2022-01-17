 Who are Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Minnesota in the 2023 class?
football

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Minnesota

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: MISSOURI | STATE BY STATE: OHIO |

Tight end Sam Peters visited Wisconsin this fall.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad

Number of Minnesota athletes on the current roster (including the 2022 class): 5

Number of known offers extended in Minnesota in 2023 class: 1

Hotspot: Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham

Notable past recruits from Minnesota: John Stocco, Brendan Kelly, David Gilreath, Beau Allen, Blake Sorenson, Keelon Brookins, Tyler Marz, Ryan Connelly, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt, Jake Ratzlaff and Riley Mahlman, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN MINNESOTA 

Elinneus Davis is probably the most likely candidate to earn Wisconsin's next offer in the state of Minnesota. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej is working to get the three-star tackle on campus for a visit this winter.

“The recruiting process right now is a very awesome experience for me,” Davis told Rivals.com. “I’m getting to meet new people and getting to know them is awesome. I think the recruiting process will definitely get more intense moving forward in the next few months, but right now I’m just starting to figure things out.”

Davis currently lists offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, North Dakota State and Washington.

